Advocates want major change within state’s child welfare system

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Child welfare advocates including foster parents rallied outside the State House on Wednesday.

They say they want major change within the state’s child welfare system, starting with transparency and accountability from DHHS.

The rally started with a moment of silence for 178 seconds for the number of children who have died in Maine since 2007.

One hundred seventy-eight pairs of children’s shoes were also placed on the floor outside the State House.

Advocates says the state is failing to protect the children and they want to help.

According to the Office of Child and Family Services, there were 29 deaths which is a record number in the state.

”Children are dying now. And record numbers. We know their names. Marissa, Kendall, Ethan, Logan, Maddox, Haley, Jaden, Carson and so, so many more. We are here to say no more names,” Sen. Bill Diamond, D-Windham.

“I’m asking the department to work with us and to help us solve his problems because we’re here to help and we want to be part of the solution. We don’t want to just point fingers,” said Melanie Blair, child care advocate.

The group says this is a bipartisan effort to protect the children.

