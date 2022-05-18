Advertisement

812 newly recorded COVID cases, one additional death

256,958 total coronavirus cases since pandemic began, according to Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - Newly recorded COVID cases jumping up by 812 overnight, according to the latest data from the Maine CDC,

Also, a resident of Kennebec County died with the virus.

Meanwhile, 3,317 new coronavirus vaccines were given out Tuesday, according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are up slightly again.

The Maine CDC reports 231 people are hospitalized with the virus, that’s 12 more than the day before.

38 are in critical care.

Three people are on ventilators.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties

Latest News

Crews needed several hours in order to retrieve the teen's body.
Maine teen killed in New Jersey beach collapse, sister injured
Some students said some staff members actively perpetrated racism.
A Portland middle school sees fallout after a protest against racism in the school
(Source: MGN)
Massachusetts man pleads guilty to access device fraud
The Acadia National Park started work this week on the Duck Brook Motor Road Bridge, cutting...
Acadia National Park starts work on Duck Brook Motor Road Bridge