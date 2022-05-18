812 newly recorded COVID cases, one additional death

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - Newly recorded COVID cases jumping up by 812 overnight, according to the latest data from the Maine CDC,

Also, a resident of Kennebec County died with the virus.

Meanwhile, 3,317 new coronavirus vaccines were given out Tuesday, according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are up slightly again.

The Maine CDC reports 231 people are hospitalized with the virus, that’s 12 more than the day before.

38 are in critical care.

Three people are on ventilators.

