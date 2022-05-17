WIC program helping Mainers in need of baby formula

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The shortage on baby formula is affecting the nation, including Central Maine.

Many grocery stores have empty shelves but the state’s Women, Infants and Children or WIC program can help.

WIC director Ginger Roberts-Scott says their clinics have been getting some shipments in and are keeping track of the amount at each clinic to better direct Mainers in need.

They have also expanded the approved list of formulas to accommodate more parents and children.

Roberts-Scott says they also provide support to mothers who are breastfeeding or are going through relactation.

“WIC children are healthier than non white children in checking mutation and do a developmental screening at every appointment. So people who are just healthier on WIC, and just better connected to their nutrition and their bodies. So it is just a wonderful program. And we only we have about 50% more capacity that we could take. So we’re always looking to support more families support your breastfeeding journey,” said Roberts-Scott.

There are a number of support groups on Facebook and other social media outlets.

You can also visit Maine.gov for more information on WIC’s program.

