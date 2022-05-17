Vince Wilfork named to Patriots Hall of Fame

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WABI) - Former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork is this year’s Patriots Hall of Fame inductee.

Wilfork won two Super Bowls with New England, was named first-team All-Pro once, and made five Pro Bowls during his 11 seasons with the Patriots (WABI)

“For more than a decade, Vince was a dominant defender in the trenches and anchored some of the best defenses in franchise history,” said Robert Kraft, team owner.

