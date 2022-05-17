Advertisement

Vince Wilfork named to Patriots Hall of Fame

Wilfork won two Super Bowls with New England, was named first-team All-Pro once, and made five Pro Bowls during his 11 seasons with the Patriots
May. 17, 2022
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WABI) - Former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork is this year’s Patriots Hall of Fame inductee.

“For more than a decade, Vince was a dominant defender in the trenches and anchored some of the best defenses in franchise history,” said Robert Kraft, team owner.

Wilfork won two Super Bowls with New England, was named first-team All-Pro once, and made five Pro Bowls during his 11 seasons with the Patriots.

