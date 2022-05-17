Variably Cloudy, Showers Possible & Breezy Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure spinning to our north will keep clouds and the chance of showers across the state today. Clouds will be most prevalent across the northern half of the state with brightening skies expected elsewhere. The best chance of scattered showers will be across northern locales as well with just an isolated shower possible for the rest of the state. Southwesterly winds will be gusty today too with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible. Look for high temperatures to top off in the 60s to near 70° this afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue through the night tonight. Some cooler air will move into the state tonight as well with low temperatures dropping to the upper 30s to mid-40s. West/northwest winds tonight will remain breezy with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

High pressure will begin to build into the area Wednesday. We may see some lingering clouds early otherwise expect skies to turn mostly sunny as the morning progresses with plenty of sunshine expected for the afternoon. With cooler air in place, we’ll see highs reaching the upper 50 to low 60s north and low to mid-60s elsewhere. Breezy conditions will continue Wednesday with northwest winds gusting to 30-35 MPH at times. High pressure will slide to our east on Thursday. We’ll start with some early sunshine followed by increasing clouds as the morning progresses. Low pressure approaching from the west will bring showers into the state during the afternoon and evening hours. Showers will move out Thursday night with drier and brighter weather returning to our forecast for Friday as high pressure builds into region. Temperatures on Friday will be in the 60s to low 70s. Warmer and more humid air will move in for the weekend. Saturday looks good overall with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the 70s to near 80° with dewpoints climbing into the 60s. A few afternoon showers and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out Saturday but overall right now those chances look minimal.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible north. Isolated showers possible elsewhere. Highs between 61°-71°. Southwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows between 38°-46°. West/northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH possible.

Wednesday: A few lingering clouds early then mostly sunny. Highs between 57°-67°, coolest north. Northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible.

Thursday: Increasing clouds. Afternoon showers developing. Highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Warmer and more humid. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.