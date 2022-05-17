Together Place, UWEM organize cleanup of Bangor neighborhood

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor got a bit more beautiful on Tuesday thanks to the effort of over 100 volunteers.

Along with the United Way of Eastern Maine, Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center hosted its second annual neighborhood cleanup.

“This neighborhood is immediately adjacent to Downtown, it’s immediately adjacent to the Waterfront. If you care about this city, you care about this neighborhood,” said Sean Faircloth, Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center executive director.

Together Place members worked side-by-side with other community volunteers to clean up Talbot Park and the surrounding streets.

“All of us as a community are here. Each of us is trying to clean up the park or find things that shouldn’t be there. And so I think it’s really good to have everyone come together, you know, for a common cause,” said Jack Williams, Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center member and board member.

“There are people that are volunteering who themselves have experienced homelessness. There are people who are in recovery from mental health issues, substance use issues. This is our second annual and we intend to continue and expand this,” said Faircloth.

“I know what it’s like to have not enough help in my life. And I didn’t want to sit on the sidelines and be like, ‘No, I’m not doing that,’” said Robin Meservey, Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center member.

The event also serves as the kick off for United Way of Eastern Maine’s Week of Action.

The organization was on hand to show the importance of volunteerism while spreading a message of hope.

“‘Hopeful’ has been our theme all year, and really because it’s about giving the community hope and also the symbol of: let’s give each other hope. So we’ve been displaying it prominently and it makes perfect sense to keep the theme going for Week of Action,” said Shirar Patterson, UWEM president and CEO.

Organizers wanted to make sure to leave a lasting impression on more than the landscape.

With a resource fair set up in the center of the park, they wanted to show participants and passers-by alike all that was available to them.

"People who are in the throes of addiction may not be ready on a beautiful Tuesday to get services. But if they happen to see that services exist, when they are ready next week or next month, they know that there are people in the community who care and want to help them," said Doug Dunbar, Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center member and board member.

“Recovery can happen. You just need to find the right help, the right people willing to help,” said Meservey.

Both Together Place and United Way of Eastern Maine are looking for volunteers for upcoming projects.

To connect with either or both organizations, visit https://www.unitedwayem.org/ and https://togetherplace.org/.

