Thomas Hill Standpipe reopening on Wednesday
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Break out the binoculars! Perhaps the best view in Bangor is reopening this week.
The Thomas Hill Standpipe will host public tours from 2-7 p.m. on Wednesday.
It’ll be the first tours at the National Historic Landmark in years, due to the pandemic.
Attendees that climb the 100-step enclosed stairway are rewarded with a spectacular view atop the promenade.
Traffic on Thomas Hill Road will be reduced to one lane from Highland Avenue to Ohio Street from 2-7 p.m.
