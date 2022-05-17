Advertisement

Teen opens tech store in Waterville

Techy
Techy(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A new tech store in Waterville is open for business.

Expert technicians at the store include 14-year-old Parker Redlevski, who is also the owner.

“At Techy, we offer high quality preowned electronics such as apple, Imax,” said Redlevski.

Redlevski owns and operates Techy, a storefront he is all too familiar with.

“When this was Verizon, my mom met my stepfather here and they started dating and I was here a lot when I was 5,” said Redlevski.

Little did he know that asking to go to a business conference with his stepfather would be an opportunity of a lifetime.

“He ended up going to this conference that kids don’t normally go to. He was talking to the adults, networking. He was fearless,” said Jonathan Irwin, stepfather.

Fearless indeed.

Redlevski was asked to get on the stage at the conference where he crowdfunded $1,800 by offering to do what he does best, fixing peoples phone.

“The video of that went viral and the owner of Techy, Tim reached out,” Irwin said.

But that was just the beginning. Redlevski still had to raise money for the franchise fee and other cost to start a business.

“He was fixing devices, making videos online, we were paying him commission,” Irwin said.

All while homeschooling and of course, being a teenager, the repair shop eventually opened its doors.

Redlevkse says he hopes to inspire others to take a step towards their goal.

“Find what you love doing and turn that into a job,” Redlevski said.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties

Latest News

The Acadia National Park started work this week on the Duck Brook Motor Road Bridge, cutting...
Acadia National Park starts work on Duck Brook Motor Road Bridge
Foxcroft Academy
Foxcroft Academy parents, students come together after sexual assault case ruling
US. Environmental Protection Agency
Maine receives funds to repurpose brownfields
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
WIC program helping Mainers in need of baby formula