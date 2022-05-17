Some Clouds Overnight. Brighter & Breezy Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure sitting to our north will continue to wrap in clouds cover across much of the region and even a few isolated showers across northern Maine this evening. The cloud cover will become more broken overnight, and winds will begin to shift out of the WNW. Gusts overnight will still reach up to 25-30 mph. Temperatures will be on the chillier side as lows will range from the 30s across northern Maine to the upper 30s to low 40s closer to the coast. There will be the chance across higher elevations in the north for areas of patchy frost.

Expect increasing sunshine on Wednesday as an area of high pressure builds in from the west. Breezy conditions will remain as winds begin to turn out of the WNW and will gust up to 30-35 mph. Winds will eventually begin to die down by late afternoon/early evening. Highs will be cooler as locations near the coast will reach the upper 50s to low 60s. Inland areas will hit the low to mid 60s, more seasonable for this time of the year.

Our next disturbance will arrive by Thursday afternoon. This will bring the chance of scattered showers that will last into early Friday morning. Thursday will start off with sunshine before the clouds begin to move in by late morning. Highs on Thursday will range from the 50s & 60s along the coast to the 60°s inland. Even warmer temperatures are expected on Friday as conditions will remain dry & there will be more sunshine. Highs will be in the 60s along the coast and in the low to mid 70s inland.

Another warmup is expected by this weekend as an upper-level ridge builds into the region. Conditions will not be as warm as this past weekend, but we are still expecting Summer like temperatures. Both Saturday and Sunday will have highs ranging from the upper 60s to the low 80°. The humidity will increase and there will also be the chance of scattered thunderstorms on both days. A cold front by Sunday evening will bring the best chance of showers & storms during the weekend. The front will also send us back to a more seasonable weather pattern by early next week.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers over the north. Lows will range from the mid to upper 30s over the north to the low 40s closer to the coast. WNW winds will continue to gust up to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Some morning clouds followed by mostly sunny skies. Highs will be more seasonable reaching into the upper 50s to mid 60s. Breezy WNW wind with gusts up to 35 mph. Winds die down by early evening.

THURSDAY: Sunshine in the morning will give way to more clouds and scattered showers by the afternoon. Highs in the 60s & low 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s & 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s & 80s. Humidity returns.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon/evening thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s & 80s. Humidity sticks around until a cold front passes during the evening.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with temperatures ranging from the low 60s to the low 70s.

