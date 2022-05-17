Advertisement

Sen. Collins makes secret trip to Ukraine

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukraine.
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukraine.
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(WABI) - Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, is back in Maine after making a secret trip to Ukraine this weekend.

She stated she was smuggled into the country under the cover of night and got the opportunity to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

There they discussed a number of issues, including the defense of Ukraine’s ports.

Collins says that the aide and symbolic support from the United States is making a big difference in the war.

”Believe me, that individual show of support that we are seeing throughout our country and in Maine as well is very important to the Ukrainians. That helps keep their spirits up, and their will to fight strong,” said Collins.

Collins stated she’s amazed by the will to fight amongst the Ukranian people as they battle for their independence and democracy.

”I give President Zelensky a lot of credit. It shows what a strong, inspiring and courageous leader can do,” she said.

The war is Ukraine has surpassed 80 days in its length.

