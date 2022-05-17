Advertisement

Psychologist gives advice in light of recent mass shootings

(MGN)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In light of recent mass shootings, psychologist Dr. David Prescott is reminding people to be kind to themselves.

Prescott says unfortunately these shootings aren’t as rare as they once were.

He says it’s important to talk to people about how you may be feeling and take action if you are feeling compelled to do so.

Prescott says active coping like writing a letter or working within your community can make you feel better.

”You don’t need to pretend it didn’t happen but you realistically need to look at your life and say if you’re going to spend some time watching a newscast or dealing with your own grief or anxiety about this it makes sense to balance that out with other activities. Yes, being outside, doing something, distraction is great, I’m all for that, that’s important,” said Prescott.

Prescott says events like this can be triggering for people who have experienced trauma.

He says these things can hit you harder than expected and feeling sad, angry and disillusioned is completely normal.

