Patten man crashes into tractor, storage buildings

PATTEN, Maine (WABI) - A Patten man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Patten Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Houlton Road.

Police say 71-year-old Everett Frenette believes he passed out at the wheel causing him to leave the road.

Police say Frenette then hit a tractor before hitting a storage building causing the vehicle to flip and strike another storage building.

Officials say the crash damaged a total of five storage containers.

Police say Frenette’s injuries are thought to be non-life threatening.

