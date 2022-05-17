Patten man crashes into tractor, storage buildings
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PATTEN, Maine (WABI) - A Patten man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Patten Tuesday afternoon.
It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Houlton Road.
Police say 71-year-old Everett Frenette believes he passed out at the wheel causing him to leave the road.
Police say Frenette then hit a tractor before hitting a storage building causing the vehicle to flip and strike another storage building.
Officials say the crash damaged a total of five storage containers.
Police say Frenette’s injuries are thought to be non-life threatening.
