Man stabbed during attempted robbery in Saco

SACO, Maine (WMTW) - A man walking home from work early Monday morning was taken to a hospital after being stabbed in Saco.

Officials say they are now searching for the person who stabbed the man just before 1:30 a.m. on Common Street.

The man told Saco Police officers a person approached him with a weapon, demanding money.

Officials say when the victim refused, the person stabbed him in the lower abdomen and left.

The man has what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Saco police say the victim described his assailant as a young, white male wearing all dark clothing and a ski mask.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Saco Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 207-282-8216.

