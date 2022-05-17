Advertisement

Man stabbed during attempted robbery in Saco

(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACO, Maine (WMTW) - A man walking home from work early Monday morning was taken to a hospital after being stabbed in Saco.

Officials say they are now searching for the person who stabbed the man just before 1:30 a.m. on Common Street.

The man told Saco Police officers a person approached him with a weapon, demanding money.

Officials say when the victim refused, the person stabbed him in the lower abdomen and left.

The man has what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Saco police say the victim described his assailant as a young, white male wearing all dark clothing and a ski mask.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Saco Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 207-282-8216.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties

Latest News

City seeking tenants for seasonal site.
Old Town seeking tenants for pop up business village
UMFK Pet Friendly Campus
UMFK goes pet friendly for the fall
The town has been dealing with PFAS contamination in waterways since 2020.
Maine attorney general plans to sue over PFAS contamination
Lara Sarett
Former Hallowell police officer killed in Oklahoma crash