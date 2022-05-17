Advertisement

Maine receives funds to repurpose brownfields

US. Environmental Protection Agency
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine has received $24 million from the Environmental Protection Agency to repurpose contaminated and blighted sites known as brownfields.

$650,000 was allotted to clean up the former Great Northern Paper Company site.

Other communities receiving funding include Rockland, Belfast, Waterville and the Piscataquis County Economic Development Corporation.

Senators Susan Collins and Angus King issued a joint statement, saying, in part:

“In addition to cleaning up hazardous substances and improving our environment, this investment will help communities create new development opportunities to attract businesses that create good jobs for Mainers.”

