Maine fisherman spots Orca off the coast of Cape Cod

Orca believed to be "Old Thom"
Orca believed to be "Old Thom"(Jerry Leeman III)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CAPE COD, Mass. (WABI) - Here’s something you don’t see every day - an Orca spotted off the coast of Cape Cod.

Maine fisherman Jerry Leeman captured a video while out this weekend.

He is the captain of the Teresa Marie IV with Blue Harvest Fisheries.

Leeman says he’s seen about six of them in his 21 years as a fisherman.

”Pretty cool to see an Apex predator. Everybody’s worried about a Great White and I was like honestly that’s the least of my concerns. I don’t know about you but the big boy’s in town so, people are sitting there wondering if they’re going to catch him and at three knots I think he goes a lot faster than I do,” said Jeryy Freeman III.

“Orcas in the Gulf of Maine are very rare. We believe this is one Orca known as Old Thom. Old Thom has been seen almost every year especially in the Bay of Fundy. He is a lone male that travels without any other Orcas, which is typical of males but he’s often seen with some dolphin friends,” said Lindsey Jones, Photo-ID director, Allied Whale, College of the Atlantic.

Jones says Orcas can have dorsal fins up to six feet tall.

She says this was an unusual but interesting sighting of Old Thom.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

