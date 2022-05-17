Maine attorney general plans to sue over PFAS contamination

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said the state is preparing for a lawsuit against manufacturers of so-called forever chemicals.

Frey said at the Democratic State Convention last weekend that steps are being taken to hold “these chemical manufacturers to account.”

He said an announcement could be made within weeks.

The attorney general is enlisting outside counsel to assist his office.

The state asked law firms to submit proposals for the work last fall.

