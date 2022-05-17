Advertisement

Former MDI standout Phelps named Bowdoin women’s basketball head coach

By Ben Barr
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK, Maine (WABI) - Bowdoin is bringing home one of its own to lead its women’s basketball program.

After the departure of Sacha Santimano after just a season leading Bowdoin, 2015 graduate Megan Phelps took the job.

“It’s just a basketball community. That’s why I’m so excited to come back to Maine. It’s just a place that loves women’s basketball, and I couldn’t be more excited to start my head coaching career in this kind of place,” said Phelps.

Phelps hails from Southwest Harbor, was a standout at Bar Harbor’s MDI, then at Bowdoin.

