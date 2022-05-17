Former Hallowell police officer killed in Oklahoma crash

OKLAHOMA (WABI) - A crash in Oklahoma Monday claimed the life of a former officer from Maine.

Police say 26-year-old Lara Sarett, a former Hallowell police officer, was a passenger in the car that crashed.

Officials say Sarett was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Hallowell Police Department said Sarett was an officer there for about a year before she left for Oklahoma to pursue her dream of becoming a lawyer.

Police are still investigating what led to the crash.

