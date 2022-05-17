Advertisement

Former Hallowell police officer killed in Oklahoma crash

Lara Sarett
Lara Sarett(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA (WABI) - A crash in Oklahoma Monday claimed the life of a former officer from Maine.

Police say 26-year-old Lara Sarett, a former Hallowell police officer, was a passenger in the car that crashed.

Officials say Sarett was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Hallowell Police Department said Sarett was an officer there for about a year before she left for Oklahoma to pursue her dream of becoming a lawyer.

Police are still investigating what led to the crash.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties

Latest News

County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC
615 new COVID cases in Maine, no additional deaths
'People are becoming stuck': Survey finds Maine's homeless population is growing
'People are becoming stuck': Survey finds Maine's homeless population is growing
Penn State administrator tapped to lead USM
Staff proposal would retain permit for $1B transmission line