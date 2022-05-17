Former Hallowell police officer killed in Oklahoma crash
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
OKLAHOMA (WABI) - A crash in Oklahoma Monday claimed the life of a former officer from Maine.
Police say 26-year-old Lara Sarett, a former Hallowell police officer, was a passenger in the car that crashed.
Officials say Sarett was pronounced dead at a hospital.
The Hallowell Police Department said Sarett was an officer there for about a year before she left for Oklahoma to pursue her dream of becoming a lawyer.
Police are still investigating what led to the crash.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.