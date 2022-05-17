Ellsworth baseball taking care of business

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Ellsworth Eagles sport a 9-1 record on the season thanks in large part to their low team earned run average and good defense.

The players said they’ve been happy to carry the torch when it’s been their turn to continue the program’s strong tradition.

“We just work really hard at the beginning of the year. We start early with three hour practices, if not more every day. Once the season begins, we just get right into it. I think we all get ready before the season starts,” said Michael Palmer, senior third baseman/pitcher.

“You can’t go into every game expecting you’re going to win. You have to work at it, and keep working every day. From Day 1 with pitchers and catchers, we preach defense, pitching, and hitting. Pitching has carried the tape this year,” said Brett Bragdon, senior catcher.

The Eagles are looking forward to seeing their hitting develop along with the defensive side of their game.

