Danielle Masterson starring as pitcher for Hampden Academy

She’s already had a stretch of 106 strikeouts in 55 innings
By Ben Barr
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Danielle Masterson has been starring for the Hampden Academy softball team in the circle.

She’s already had a stretch this year of 106 strikeouts in 55 innings. Masterson brings a six-pitch repertoire to her starts, including her fast, drop, rise, curve, and screwballs along with a changeup.

She said she loves the competitive, team sport environment that softball provides.

Masterson keeps batters guessing, and she wants to continue to help competitors with their mental edge in the future.

“When you’ve got batters who struggle with the inside, you can jam them for example. Having different pitches helps you keep all batters off balance. The mental aspect has always been really important to me as an athlete, especially as a pitcher. Being able to help athletes with that is something I’m really interested in,” said Masterson, senior.

Masterson plans on studying sports psychology while playing for the Husson Eagles.

She’s excited to join a program that featured pitchers McKenna Smith and Jen Jones this season, but right now she wants to make her first state playoff appearance with the Broncos.

