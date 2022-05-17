Body of missing man recovered from Aroostook River

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Game Wardens recovered the body of a missing man from the Aroostook River Tuesday morning.

Donald Whipple, 78, of Masardis was reported missing just before 11 p.m. Monday.

Officials say he had gone fishing on the river at about 7 p.m., and his family reported him missing when he did not return and they could not find him.

Game wardens found Whipple’s canoe Monday night, and found his body almost a mile downstream Tuesday morning.

A state medical examiner will perform an autopsy.

Game wardens say this doesn’t appear to be suspicious.

