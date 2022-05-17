Acadia National Park starts work on Duck Brook Motor Road Bridge

ACADIA NATIONAL PARK (WABI) - If you’re traveling to Acadia National Park, expect minor delays between the Hulls Cove entrance station and the Cadillac Mountain entrance.

The park started work this week on the Duck Brook Motor Road Bridge, cutting traffic down to one lane on the bridge.

Workers will be re-pointing stones and reconstructing interior walkways among other repairs to the bridge.

The bridge was the last major bridge constructed in the park, nearly 70 years ago.

”The Duck Brook Motor Road Bridge is a historic bridge. It was constructed between 1950 and 1953. So this is a big project this summer. You know, we think a lot about the exterior of the bridge, but there’s also an interior structure that needs work. As always we ask that you drive cautiously on park roads,” said

Construction on the Duck Brook Motor Bridge is expected to be finished sometime in the fall.

For more information, visit nps.gov

