Advertisement

Acadia National Park starts work on Duck Brook Motor Road Bridge

The Acadia National Park started work this week on the Duck Brook Motor Road Bridge, cutting...
The Acadia National Park started work this week on the Duck Brook Motor Road Bridge, cutting traffic down to one lane on the bridge.(WABI)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ACADIA NATIONAL PARK (WABI) - If you’re traveling to Acadia National Park, expect minor delays between the Hulls Cove entrance station and the Cadillac Mountain entrance.

The park started work this week on the Duck Brook Motor Road Bridge, cutting traffic down to one lane on the bridge.

Workers will be re-pointing stones and reconstructing interior walkways among other repairs to the bridge.

The bridge was the last major bridge constructed in the park, nearly 70 years ago.

”The Duck Brook Motor Road Bridge is a historic bridge. It was constructed between 1950 and 1953. So this is a big project this summer. You know, we think a lot about the exterior of the bridge, but there’s also an interior structure that needs work. As always we ask that you drive cautiously on park roads,” said

Construction on the Duck Brook Motor Bridge is expected to be finished sometime in the fall.

For more information, visit nps.gov

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties

Latest News

Foxcroft Academy
Foxcroft Academy parents, students come together after sexual assault case ruling
US. Environmental Protection Agency
Maine receives funds to repurpose brownfields
Techy
Teen opens tech store in Waterville
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
WIC program helping Mainers in need of baby formula