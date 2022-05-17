Advertisement

615 new COVID cases in Maine, no additional deaths

256,146 total coronavirus cases since pandemic began, according to Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 615 newly recorded cases of coronavirus according to the Maine CDC.

No new deaths being reported.

Meanwhile, 2,183 new COVID vaccines were given out Monday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

1,881 are listed as booster shots.

COVID-19 hospitalizations went up a bit Monday

The Maine CDC reports 219 people are hospitalized with the virus, an increase of three from Sunday.

38 are in critical care, also up three,

Four people are on ventilators.

