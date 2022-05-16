Two women dead in fatal motor vehicle crash in Caratunk

CARATUNK, Maine (WABI) - Two women died after a fatal motor vehicle crash Saturday evening.

25-year-old Jordan Merchant of Eastbrook was heading south on Route 201 in Caratunk when she lost control of her vehicle after being struck by another driver, 33-year-old Eric Tankerley of Moscow.

Merchant and her passenger, 28-year-old Lindsey Walsh of Lakeville, Massachusetts died at the scene when their vehicle struck a tree after leaving the roadway.

Neither Merchant or Walsh were wearing seatbelts.

Police say speed and alcohol were contributing factors to the crash, which remains under investigation.

