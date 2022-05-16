Two people seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Crawford

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bucksport man and his passenger were seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Crawford.

It happened around 5 Saturday evening on Route 9.

According to Maine State Police, 64-year old Brian Colby lost control of the bike.

He and his passenger, 41-year old Brandi Rossell of Hudson were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

