Two people seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Crawford
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bucksport man and his passenger were seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Crawford.
It happened around 5 Saturday evening on Route 9.
According to Maine State Police, 64-year old Brian Colby lost control of the bike.
He and his passenger, 41-year old Brandi Rossell of Hudson were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
