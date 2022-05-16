Advertisement

Two people seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Crawford

The crash remains under investigation.
The crash remains under investigation.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bucksport man and his passenger were seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Crawford.

It happened around 5 Saturday evening on Route 9.

According to Maine State Police, 64-year old Brian Colby lost control of the bike.

He and his passenger, 41-year old Brandi Rossell of Hudson were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties

Latest News

Partly to mostly cloudy, evening showers and t-storms
Boston-based Longroad Energy says the project would produce enough energy for 30,000 homes.
State approves 700-acre solar project in central Maine
The seven-bedroom house was designed in 1972 by Rockefeller’s wife, Peggy.
Rockefeller home on Maine’s Mount Desert Island to be razed
David Bernier of Mapleton overcorrected his vehicle trying to avoid an animal in the roadway.
Mapleton man sustains minor injuries after avoiding animal in the road