Storms Possible Overnight. More Sunshine Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front continues to move into western New England this evening. This front will continue to bring the threat of severe storms to parts of Vermont, New Hampshire, and western Maine through the early part of the evening. Hail, strong winds & heavy downpours will be the main concern with these storms. The storms will weaken as they push into central & western Maine after 9 PM this evening. Between the late storm arrival time and a marine layer (stable airmass), the storms will be weakening and there is no threat of severe weather in our region. As the storms do pass, heavy rainfall, lightning & gusty winds will all be likely. Rain showers will continue into Tuesday morning. Lows overnight will range from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. Dew points will remain elevated keeping a sticky feel across the region. Fog will be likely for areas along, south & east of I-95.

The cold front will clear to our east early Tuesday morning, but with a low-pressure system to our north, this will continue to wrap in scattered showers and even some cloud cover. The best chance for any showers & storms will be over the northern part of the state. This will keep highs slightly cooler as they will only reach the upper 50s to mid 60s. Farther south, more sunshine throughout the day will result in warmer temperatures reaching the upper 60s to low 70s. The pressure gradient will tighten as the low departs causing our winds to increase. At times, SSW winds will gust up to 30-35 mph. Conditions will be drying up and skies will be clearing late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Expect increasing sunshine on Wednesday as an area of high pressure builds in from the west. Breezy conditions will remain as winds begin to turn out of the WNW and will gust up to 30-35 mph. Highs will be cooler as locations near the coast will reach the upper 50s to low 60s. Inland areas will hit the low to mid 60s, more seasonable for this time of the year.

Our next disturbance will arrive by Thursday afternoon. This will bring the chance of scattered showers that will last into early Friday morning. Highs on Thursday will range from the low 60s along the coast to close to 70° inland. Even warmer temperatures are expected on Friday as conditions will remain dry & there will be more sunshine. Highs will be in the 60s along the coast and in the low to mid 70s inland.

Another warmup is expected by this weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will have highs ranging from the upper 60s to close to 80°. The humidity will increase and there will also be the chance of scattered thunderstorms on both days. A cold front by Sunday evening will bring the best chance of showers & storms. The front will also send us back to a more seasonable weather pattern by early next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Chance of thunderstorms that could produce heavy rain & gusty winds. Areas of fog expected along the coastline. Lows ranging from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. SW wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning. Increasing sunshine for the southern half of the state. Highs will range from the low 60s north to the low 70s over the south. Breezy SSW wind with gusts up to 35 mph possible.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Breezy WNW wind with gusts up to 35 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine in the morning will give way to more clouds and scattered showers by the afternoon. Highs in the 60s & low 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s & 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s & 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon/evening thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s & 80s.

