State approves 700-acre solar project in central Maine

UNITY, Maine (AP) - Maine’s Land Use Planning Commission has approved a 700-acre solar energy project billed as one of the largest in New England.

Commissioners unanimously concluded that the Three Corners Solar Project in Benton, Clinton and Unity Township met regulatory requirements for the site but further regulatory approvals are needed.

The partnership to build the Three Corners Solar project started in 2017, and the project site was located 6 miles from a substation in Benton, where it would connect with the electric grid.

Boston-based Longroad Energy says the project would produce enough energy for 30,000 homes.

