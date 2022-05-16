Staff proposal would retain permit for $1B transmission line
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A proposed Maine Board of Environmental Protection order would let stand a permit issued for an electric transmission corridor to serve as a conduit for Canadian hydropower.
The draft order was written by staff in advance of hearings this week that were postponed because of COVID-19 illnesses.
Maine Environmental Commissioner Melanie Loyzim suspended the permit after the project was rebuked in a statewide referendum.
But the board must still issue a final decision on appeals.
The state supreme court is also weighing appeals related to the $1 billion project.
