Staff proposal would retain permit for $1B transmission line

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A proposed Maine Board of Environmental Protection order would let stand a permit issued for an electric transmission corridor to serve as a conduit for Canadian hydropower.

The draft order was written by staff in advance of hearings this week that were postponed because of COVID-19 illnesses.

Maine Environmental Commissioner Melanie Loyzim suspended the permit after the project was rebuked in a statewide referendum.

But the board must still issue a final decision on appeals.

The state supreme court is also weighing appeals related to the $1 billion project.

