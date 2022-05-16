Rockefeller home on Maine’s Mount Desert Island to be razed

MOUNT DESERT, Maine (AP) - A billionaire is tearing down David Rockefeller Sr.’s home on Mount Desert Island to make way for something new.

Danaher Corporation co-founder Mitchell Rales bought the 14.8-acre Ringing Point property for $19 million in January 2018, a year after Rockefeller died at the age of 101.

The Bangor Daily News says a limited liability corporation that owns the home has obtained a demolition permit.

The seven-bedroom house was designed in 1972 by Rockefeller’s wife, Peggy.

The property is in Seal Harbor, which is part of the town of Mount Desert.

