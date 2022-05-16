Advertisement

Police identify woman struck by dump truck in Bangor

Woman seriously injured after being hit by a dump truck
Woman seriously injured after being hit by a dump truck
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Authorities have identified the woman who was seriously injured after being struck by a dump truck in Bangor.

It happened Friday afternoon on Main Street near Buck Street.

Bangor Police say a dump truck driven by a Clifton man struck 66-year-old Jacqueline Capitina of Addison.

We’re told the driver was turning from Buck Street at the time of the crash.

Capitina was taken to a hospital.

The driver was uninjured and is cooperating with investigators.

No charges have been issued at this point.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties

Latest News

'People are becoming stuck': Survey finds Maine's homeless population is growing
'People are becoming stuck': Survey finds Maine's homeless population is growing
Penn State administrator tapped to lead USM
Staff proposal would retain permit for $1B transmission line
I-395 and Route 9 Connector project begins.
Construction on I-395, Route 9 connector gets underway