Police identify woman struck by dump truck in Bangor
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Authorities have identified the woman who was seriously injured after being struck by a dump truck in Bangor.
It happened Friday afternoon on Main Street near Buck Street.
Bangor Police say a dump truck driven by a Clifton man struck 66-year-old Jacqueline Capitina of Addison.
We’re told the driver was turning from Buck Street at the time of the crash.
Capitina was taken to a hospital.
The driver was uninjured and is cooperating with investigators.
No charges have been issued at this point.
