Police identify woman struck by dump truck in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Authorities have identified the woman who was seriously injured after being struck by a dump truck in Bangor.

It happened Friday afternoon on Main Street near Buck Street.

Bangor Police say a dump truck driven by a Clifton man struck 66-year-old Jacqueline Capitina of Addison.

We’re told the driver was turning from Buck Street at the time of the crash.

Capitina was taken to a hospital.

The driver was uninjured and is cooperating with investigators.

No charges have been issued at this point.

