Advertisement

Penn State administrator tapped to lead USM

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A longtime Penn State University administrator has been tapped to lead the University of Southern Maine.

Jacqueline “Jackie” Edmondson is described as a first-generation college student, College of Education administrator and, since 2017, chancellor of the Greater Allegheny campus.

Officials said that while leading the camps near Pittsburgh she launched eight new degree programs to meet regional workforce and student needs.

She’ll replace Glenn Cummings.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties

Latest News

'People are becoming stuck': Survey finds Maine's homeless population is growing
'People are becoming stuck': Survey finds Maine's homeless population is growing
Staff proposal would retain permit for $1B transmission line
Woman seriously injured after being hit by a dump truck
Police identify woman struck by dump truck in Bangor
I-395 and Route 9 Connector project begins.
Construction on I-395, Route 9 connector gets underway