Penn State administrator tapped to lead USM

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A longtime Penn State University administrator has been tapped to lead the University of Southern Maine.

Jacqueline “Jackie” Edmondson is described as a first-generation college student, College of Education administrator and, since 2017, chancellor of the Greater Allegheny campus.

Officials said that while leading the camps near Pittsburgh she launched eight new degree programs to meet regional workforce and student needs.

She’ll replace Glenn Cummings.

