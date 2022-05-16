Partly to mostly cloudy, evening showers and t-storms

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Showers will end early this morning as a warm front lifts through the state. There will be a break in the moisture during the day on Monday, but severe thunderstorms are possible across western Maine Monday evening as a cold front moves in. The main hazards with any severe storms that form will be small hail and gusty winds. Showers and non-severe thunderstorms are expected throughout the night elsewhere as the front passes. A few showers are possible again on Tuesday as a low passes over the region.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be breezy as the low pressure system exits and high pressure pushes in. The area of high pressure will stick around through the end of the week. Therefore, the second half of the week looks to trend drier. Temperatures will slowly warm up into the weekend.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with late afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Severe thunderstorms are possible across western Maine. Coastal fog. Highs in the 50s along the coast and 70s inland. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Lows 49-54°. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs 61-70°. Southwest wind 10-20+ mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs 53-64°. West wind 10-20+ mph.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs 61-70°. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Highs 63-74°. South wind 5-15 mph.

