Orono Middle School surprises substitute teacher with Ukrainian baseball hats

The baseball team came up with the idea to wear alternate hats for the rest of the season
Substitute teacher Mr. Tyutyunnyk thanks members of the Orono Middle School baseball team
By Brittany McHatten
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - A beloved substitute teacher was in for quite the surprise at Orono Middle School Monday afternoon.

We first spoke to Alex Tyutyunnyk and his family last month about the war in their home country of Ukraine.

He had no idea what was planned when an assembly was called right before Monday’s dismissal. That’s when the baseball team came out of the locker room wearing new alternate hats.

The caps feature a map of Ukraine in the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

The team announced they’ll be wearing them for the rest of the season and presented Mr. Tyutyunnyk with one of his own.

“Mr. Tyutyunnyk is really special to us and our school. We love him very much. He’s the best teacher we could have. And we just wanted to show that we support him and his home country of Ukraine, and that’s what we did with our hats,” said Matthew Allen, an 8th grader on the middle school baseball team.

“They’re beautiful, they’re beautiful. It’s the complete map of the Ukrainian territory. That’s very promising. Ukraine will win the war and I hope our team will be also winning,” Tyutyunnyk said.

One of Tyutyunnyk’s daughters, Sophia, was there to cheer on her dad.

Along with the hats, Orono Middle School raised $2,500 to help with Ukrainian relief efforts. School officials say they are donating that money to United Help Ukraine.

