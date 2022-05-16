Nokomis star Cooper Flagg receives Duke scholarship offer

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - The college basketball scholarships offers keep coming for Nokomis star freshman Cooper Flagg.

The Class A champion announced on his Twitter on Sunday that he’s “extremely excited and happy” to receive a full athletic scholarship offer from Duke University.

He thanked new head coach Jon Scheyer, assistant coach Amile Jefferson, and the rest of the Blue Devils’ staff for the offer.

Flagg is continuing to play with AAU Maine United before he continues his prep career at Montverde Academy in Florida.

He’s also received offers from Michigan, UCLA, Iowa, UAlbany, and Bryant.

