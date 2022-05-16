NMCC and EMCC partner for new Commerical Driver’s License classes

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Maine Community College has expanded its Commercial Driving Academy to Bangor.

The eight-week course held on the EMCC campus provides students the opportunity to get their Commercial Driver’s License for no cost thanks to workforce grants.

“CDL training is highly sought after. We have a number of industry partners who have been asking us to provide CDL opportunities for individuals in this region,” said Liz Russell, the Vice President of Academic Affairs at Eastern Maine Community College.

Becoming a trucker requires more than just learning how to drive. These classes also shed light on how to navigate the industry in a way that puts their students on the best path toward success.

“If not careful about how you enter this profession, you can end up in a position where financially it’s not very beneficial to you. So, to make sure that you understand those opportunities, we are very clear with our students where the opportunities are and how to take the best advantage of them,” said Tim Crowley, the President of Northern Maine Community College.

But these classes are not the only thing the colleges have to offer.

“The College is extremely excited about the workforce initiatives that are available in our region. We’re offering a number of programs free of charge,” Russell added.

While the CDL classes may be full now, it won’t be long until the next set of classes begins in the fall.

To find out more you can visit https://www.nmcc.edu

