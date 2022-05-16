Mapleton man sustains minor injuries after avoiding animal in the road

Castle Hill, Maine (WABI) - David Bernier, 57 of Mapleton was driving eastbound on Route 163 Sunday, when he tried to avoid an animal in the road.

When Bernier swerved he hit the loose gravel on the side of the roadway loosing control of the vehicle.

Bernier then tried to regain control of the vehicle but overcorrected.

Bernier went off the left side of the roadway and ran into a patch of trees rolling onto the passenger’s side.

Bernier sustained minor injuries in the crash. It is believed that an animal entering the roadway and speed were factors in the crash.

