Maine Forest Service honors 20 communities for their urban forestry efforts

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - As we celebrate Arbor Day this week, Maine Forest service held an award ceremony, honoring 20 communities for their urban forestry efforts.

The ceremony was held at Vilas Arboretum in Augusta.

Each community received a Tree City USA Award, a program that provides the communities with a four-step framework to maintain and grow their tree cover.

Among this year’s recipients is Farmington, which is being recognized for the 45th straight year.

Vince and Kathi Seiwert were recognized as the 2022 Maine Outstanding Tree Farmers of the Year.

It’s about looking forward and cultivating trees and understanding the value of the trees to all of us,” Patty Cormier with the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry said. “I mean, apart from we get our oxygen from them, but we get so much more and Maine is 89% forested. And a big part of that is communities who are fostering the trees and recognize it and real volunteers, really that’s the great part. These are all volunteers.”

The city of Ellsworth is the newest member to join Maine’s List of Tree City USA recipients.

Arbor Week is celebrated in Maine every third week of May.

