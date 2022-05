Jeremy Swayman added to Team USA

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WABI) - USA Hockey announced that former Black Bear and current Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman has been added to the U.S. Men’s National Team.

The IIHF Men’s Ice Hockey World Championship began in Finland on Friday and runs through May 29 (WABI)

The IIHF Men’s Ice Hockey World Championship began in Finland on Friday and runs through May 29.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.