Husson baseball moves onto NCAA Regionals

Husson will open regionals against Arcadia, who’s also hosting Oswego State and Elizabethtown in the bracket
By Ben Barr
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Husson Eagles’ bond has led them to a NAC Championship.

“We just trust each other. We have a really good connection off the field as well as on the field. We just know we have each others’ backs, and that’s really gotten us to this point,” said Kobe Rogerson, senior shortstop.

They’ll look to stay the course at NCAA Regionals.

“Just playing our type of baseball we played all year will help us. Playing a little small ball, pitching it well, timely hits, and running the bases are our keys. Really, nothing changes for us. We need to just keep doing what we’ve been doing. We played a lot of teams like this early on. We’ve been rolling of late, so we just need to keep it going,” said Cameron Graham, senior pitcher.

The Eagles are ready to shock their doubters.

“A lot of teams outside our conference kind of count us out and write us off like we’re not very good or talented, like we shouldn’t be here. If we make it to a Super Regional, that just shows everybody we’re not here to mess around. We should be here. We’re right where we should be,” said Tyler Parke, senior catcher.

Husson will open regionals against Arcadia, who’s also hosting Oswego State and Elizabethtown in the bracket.

NCAA Regionals run from Thursday to Sunday, with Husson’s first game coming on Friday.

Regional winners advance to best-of-three Super Regionals. Winning a Super Regional earns teams a trip to the Division III College World Series in Cedar Rapids, Iowa in the first week of June.

