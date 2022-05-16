Exeter woman arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle, leading police on high speed chase
28-year-old Christina Langley is charged with eluding an officer, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, and violation of conditions of release, among several other things.
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - A Exeter woman arrested after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase is being held on $10,000 bail.
Holden police say they were alerted around 9:30 Saturday night that 28-year-old Christina Langley had just passed through Ellsworth driving a stolen car.
Officers tried to pull her over in Holden but she failed to stop.
We’re told Langley made it to Corinth before officers deployed a spike mat and her car came to a stop after losing a tire.
Holden Police say they believe she was driving over 100 MPH at times.
Langley is charged with eluding an officer, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, and violation of conditions of release, among several other things.
Due to the extent of previous charges against Langley, a judge today said bail could be reviewable if her attorney can come up with a plan to get her out to be with her children.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.