Exeter woman arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle, leading police on high speed chase

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - A Exeter woman arrested after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase is being held on $10,000 bail.

Holden police say they were alerted around 9:30 Saturday night that 28-year-old Christina Langley had just passed through Ellsworth driving a stolen car.

Officers tried to pull her over in Holden but she failed to stop.

We’re told Langley made it to Corinth before officers deployed a spike mat and her car came to a stop after losing a tire.

Holden Police say they believe she was driving over 100 MPH at times.

Langley is charged with eluding an officer, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, and violation of conditions of release, among several other things.

Due to the extent of previous charges against Langley, a judge today said bail could be reviewable if her attorney can come up with a plan to get her out to be with her children.

