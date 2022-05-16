Advertisement

The Courageous Steps Project hosts 9th annual Dylan McInnis Walk-Run event

By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) -Rain or shine, a local non-profit hosted its annual tradition on Sunday.

The Courageous Steps Project held their 9th annual walk-run event in honor of Dylan McInnis.

Dozens from the community participated at Old Town High School’s Victory Field complex.

All proceeds benefited the Dylan McInnis Scholarship Fund through the Maine Junior Black Bears.

The whole community has banded together to honor a lost loved one.

“In 2017, we renamed the event in honor of Dylan McInnis. He suddenly lost his life in 2016 due to a congenital heart defect. This is a way to honor his life and legacy. To continue to remember him, we rebranded the event in 2017 and it’s been growing ever since,” said Connor Archer, The Courageous Steps Project.

The Courageous Steps Project will host a benefit golf tournament in July.

