Brewer man with warrants crashes into garage after high speed chase

BREWER, Maine (WABI) -A Brewer man is facing a number of charges after a high speed chase Saturday night.

19-year-old Preston Kay was arrested for eluding an officer, operating under the influence, operating after suspension, and criminal speed.

Police say Kay was traveling from Hermon inbound towards Bangor on Route 222/Union Street driving more than 100 MPH.

His vehicle was later found crashed into a garage on Randolph Street in Bangor where he fled the scene.

Police later located Kay hiding inside the garage.

He was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center with minor injuries.

Kay has since been released from the hospital.

