Advertisement

Brewer man with warrants crashes into garage after high speed chase

Brewer man with warrants crashes into garage
Brewer man with warrants crashes into garage(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) -A Brewer man is facing a number of charges after a high speed chase Saturday night.

19-year-old Preston Kay was arrested for eluding an officer, operating under the influence, operating after suspension, and criminal speed.

Police say Kay was traveling from Hermon inbound towards Bangor on Route 222/Union Street driving more than 100 MPH.

His vehicle was later found crashed into a garage on Randolph Street in Bangor where he fled the scene.

Police later located Kay hiding inside the garage.

He was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center with minor injuries.

Kay has since been released from the hospital.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties

Latest News

Two women dead in fatal motor vehicle crash in Caratunk
Showers ending tonight
Lagrange couple loses everything in house fire, says they don't have insurance
Lagrange couple loses everything in house fire, says they don't have insurance
The Lewiston Police Department team defended last year’s title, pulling the fastest plane at...
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine Plane Pull raises $10K for youth mentoring