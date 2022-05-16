Beal’s Lobster Pier celebrating it’s 90th year in business

SOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Today marked another sign that summer and a busy tourism season are ahead on MDI.

Beal’s Lobster Pier opened its restaurant for the first time this season, celebrating its 90th year in business.

The Cranberry Cove Ferry will be docking at Beal’s this summer as it takes passengers to-and-from the Cranberry Islands as part of the 90th anniversary celebration. Beal’s has plenty of other celebratory events in the works for the summer.

”We’ll be creating food specials throughout the year, and we’re looking at music and a few other surprises,” said Co-owner Stu Snyder. “So, there’s celebration all throughout the season. We’re excited. Our mandate is to keep the tradition going, and the next milestone is a hundred.”

To keep up to date with all the surprises Beal’s Lobster Pier has this summer, you can follow them on Facebook.

