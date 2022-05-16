676 newly recorded COVID cases in Maine

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 676 new cases coming in to the Maine CDC from the weekend.

No new deaths.

801 new COVID vaccinations were given out Sunday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 hospitalizations increasing again since Sunday.

The Maine CDC reporting 219 people are hospitalized with the virus. That’s an increase of three from the day before.

38 are in critical care. That’s also an increase of three,

Four people are on ventilators.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.