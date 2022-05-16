Advertisement

676 newly recorded COVID cases in Maine

Maine CDC back to recorded cases during weekend
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 676 new cases coming in to the Maine CDC from the weekend.

No new deaths.

801 new COVID vaccinations were given out Sunday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 hospitalizations increasing again since Sunday.

The Maine CDC reporting 219 people are hospitalized with the virus. That’s an increase of three from the day before.

38 are in critical care. That’s also an increase of three,

Four people are on ventilators.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties

Latest News

Family of fallen Maine deputy attends Police Week ceremony
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos
Partly to mostly cloudy, evening showers and t-storms
The crash remains under investigation.
Two people seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Crawford