UMaine misses sweep opportunity with 10-5 loss to Albany

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The UMaine Black Bears came into Sunday’s game looking to get the series sweep.

The boys from Albany however had other plans.

Scout Knotts was the first to notch a run on the board for Maine in the first inning with a sacrifice fly bringing in Jordan Shulefand.

In the third the Great Danes took the lead with a combination of an RBI double by John Daly and a sacrifice fly by Brad Malm.

Malm would go on to make it 4-1 with an RBI double in the fifth inning. The lead was then extended to 5-1 with an RBI double by Will Feil.

The club from Orono would bounce back...

In the bottom of the fifth Jordan Shulefand belted a two-run homerun brining the score to 5-3 Danes.

The visitors would increase their lead to three with a solo shot by Will Binder in the sixth inning.

In the top of the seventh inning Brad Malm blasted a solo shot off Jordan Shulefand making it 7-3 Albany.

Shulefand came back with a rocket of his own to make it 7-4. It was number 14′s second homerun of the afternoon.

But momentum for Orono wouldn’t last long...

In the top of the 8th John Daly smacked a ball out of the park. The three-run shot made it 10-4.

And the visitors from New York celebrated the homer with a bit of pageantry.

As per tradition with the club the batter who gets a home run is greeted by his teammates who then place a large chain in the shape of a dog bone on his shoulders.

Senior Scout Knotts refused to back down. His blast to left in the eighth appeared to be drifting foul but stayed in just enough to make it 10-5.

The Black Bears wouldn’t be able to add to their run total after the home run. Albany leaves town with the series finale win.

The final score of Sunday’s ballgame was 10-5.

The Black Bears do win the series however and will look to bounce back on Tuesday in Chestnut Hill against the Boston College Eagles.

Maine falls to 26-17 in their last home game of the regular season.

“We have some things to still work on. I think that’s ever present. We’re not playing our best baseball right now, but you know this week is big for us. We got four games. Three games against Hartford. One against BC on Tuesday. You know we got to start taking some better at bats. But you know I think we have a good enough team we’re solid enough to go out there and scrape some wins,” said skipper Nick Derba after the game.

The win goes to Connor Eisenmann (6-2), the loss is given to Brett Erwin (2-4) and the save goes to Nicholas Jessen (1).

