Sen. Collins, GOP senators meet Zelenskyy in surprise Kyiv stop

Everyone may not completely understand why the War in Ukraine is happening, which is why Live 5′s Kamri Sylve sat down with an expert to help break it all down.(Provided)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UKRAINE (AP) - Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and a delegation of GOP senators met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv during an unannounced visit to the capital on Saturday.

It’s the latest show of American solidarity with the country at war with Russia.

A video posted on Zelenskyy’s Telegram account shows McConnell and Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, John Barrasso of Wyoming and John Cornyn of Texas greeting him.

Zelensky says in an Instagram post that the visit is “a strong signal of bipartisan support for Ukraine from the United States Congress and the American people.”

