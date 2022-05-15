Advertisement

Mills to Maine Democrats: “We won’t go back”; GOP responds

By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Democratic Convention continued with its second day Saturday from the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Governor Mills, Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, Maine Senate President Troy Jackson and Congressman Adam Schiff of California were among the featured speakers.

Focus points included the Mills’ administration’s work to combat climate change and bolster local business, as well as expanding healthcare and public education.

Mills suggested that her Republican opponent, former Governor Paul LePage, would send Maine backwards in these areas, as well as make decisions without Mainers in mind.

“The days of my way or the highway rule, of vitriol, animosity and hatred are passed,” Mills said. “We will not be divided. We won’t go back.”

In response, the Maine Republican Party held a press conference in-between speeches, focusing on consumer cost increases and inflation that they say state democrats have not done enough to fix.

”I think there are a lot of folks that as as Summer goes on into Fall, and they want to travel and gas up and go places and they can’t,” said Maine GOP Chair Dr. Demi Kouzounas. “I think that they really set the tone for November. So I think there’s a lot of issues at stake. And I think I don’t see the any of these issues improving.”

Supporters of both parties rallied outside the Cross Insurance Center throughout the day.

