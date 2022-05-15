Advertisement

Mainers “Walk for Life” in Bangor

By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor’s First Step Pregnancy Resource Center held one of its largest fundraisers of the year.

Waves of walkers showed up Saturday morning to raise money for the Walk for Life Rally, hosted by the First Step Pregnancy Resource Center.

The walk started in the Center’s parking lot on Mount Hope Ave Saturday morning.

The theme for this year’s event was “Abundant Life”.

Executive Director Penni Hill says the center provides many resources to new mothers including toiletries, clothes, parenting classes and more.

”We are here in support of life, this is one of our largest fundraisers of the year. And we are here to just provide those resources to women who do choose life for their children. We find that knowledge empowers women, so when they come with an unplanned pregnancy to learn all of their options.”

You can learn more on their website, FirstStepBangor.com

