Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations increase slightly Sunday
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations increased a bit Sunday.
The Maine CDC reporting 214 people are hospitalized with the virus.
That’s an increase of one from Saturday.
35 people remain in critical care.
Two more people are on ventilators for a total of four.
The Maine CDC does not conduct case investigations during the weekend.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.