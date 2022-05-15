Advertisement

Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations increase slightly Sunday

Coronavirus in Maine
Coronavirus in Maine(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations increased a bit Sunday.

The Maine CDC reporting 214 people are hospitalized with the virus.

That’s an increase of one from Saturday.

35 people remain in critical care.

Two more people are on ventilators for a total of four.

The Maine CDC does not conduct case investigations during the weekend.

