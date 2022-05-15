Family of fallen Maine deputy attends Police Week ceremony

WASHINGTON D.C. (WABI) - Hancock County Sheriffs Deputy Luke Gross lost his life last September when responding to a car crash.

Gross was hit by another vehicle and killed.

This week in Washington, D.C. Gross’s life is being remembered during Police Week.

Deputy Luke Gross’s name is now on on National Law Enforcement Memorial, a place built to honor fallen officers who died in the line of duty and their surviving families.

Face still painted from an earlier visit to the zoo, young Alyssa Gross stood alongside her brother, Ryan, mother Lauren and cousin Larry.

“It’s very harder than it looks,” Alyssa said.

We spoke with the Gross family just before a candlelight vigil honoring Luke Gross and other fallen law enforcement officers.

″It’s an experience that you would never want to know,” said Alyssa.

Luke’s son, Ryan, spoke directly to those in the community who were there for him after his father’s passing.

″I’m very thankful for all my friends back at Hancock Grammar School… for helping me through all of this and I hope that all of them know that at any time I’m there to help them through a similar thing,” Ryan said.

More than 60 people made the trip to Washington to support Lauren Gross and her family, all wearing Luke’s name on their shirts.

“It’s safety in number very nice to have the support of our our local neighbors some of them live right next door to us. Others are the teachers in my kids school and family members. It’s just nice. We’re a small community, and so it was really great to have them all just come here with us,” said Lauren.

Hancock County Sheriff Scott Kane also traveled with the Gross family.

Luke Gross’ name, along with more than 450 others, will be read Sunday outside of the Capitol during the National Peace Officer’s Memorial Service.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to attend and speak.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.